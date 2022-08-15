Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Listed On Amazon

A brand-new Avatar: The Last Airbender game has been spotted on Amazon Japan for Nintendo Switch. The unannounced title is reportedly called, “Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance” and is set to launch on November 8, 2022. With Gamescom Opening Night Live happening next Tuesday, there’s every possibility that it will be officially announced during the upcoming showcase.

Game Mill are listed as the developer of this title. They’re the minds behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, another licensed title that essentially placed various Nicktoons characters into a Smash Bros style of game, which also included characters from the Avatar franchise. Other than the recently announced mobile game, a video-game adaptation of this beloved franchise hasn’t happened since 2014, when The Legend of Korra by Platinum Games was released for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. Unfortunately, fans and critics were very critical of the game, as it did little to engage the player, and the combat was somewhat disappointing compared to other games developed by Platinum.

However, hopefully, fans of The Last Airbender will be pleasantly surprised when the game supposedly launches on November 8. The name “Quest for Balance” is interesting, as the name alone indicates that it could go in various directions, though we’re hoping that it adds more lore to an already fantastic series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on Nickelodeon on February 21, 2005, and concluded on July 19, 2008. The animated show lasted for three seasons, focusing on the remaining elements that Aang, the main character, needed to master before a devastating war met its tragic conclusion. Since then, the franchise has established a large fandom, in addition to many side stories published in graphic novels and books, as well as a follow-up show called The Legend of Korra. A movie, called The Last Airbender, was released in theaters in 2010, but it’s considered to be one of the worst adaptations ever made.

However, an animated movie by Avatar Studios, a newly formed team created by the show’s creators, is set to release sometime in 2024 and will focus on an aged-up Team Avatar. Netflix is also working on a live-action series, though there are concerns since the original showrunners abandoned the project in 2019 due to creative differences.

