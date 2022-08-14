An Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Is Coming to Mobile

Aang and his friends get their own open-world RPG, but it’s for mobile only.

A new game inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender is on its way. But there is a catch: it’s for mobile only. This open-world RPG, called Avatar: Generations, begins its soft launch this month.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a popular anime produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. It follows the story of Aang, a young boy with exceptional powers. He lives in a world where some people can telekinetically manipulate one of the four elements: air, fire, earth, or water. Only one individual can bend all four elements: and that’s Aang, also known as the Avatar.

The anime follows the adventures of Aang, the Avatar and the last survivor of his clan. With his friends, he sets off on a mission to end the war between the Fire Nation and the other nations of the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender received raving reviews and quickly became a fan-favorite show. 14 years after its last episode aired, Avatar: The Last Airbender is now back with a new video game.

Square Enix and Navigator Games announced Avatar: Generations, an open-world RPG that goes over the story of the anime. This game will be free-to-play and come to iOS and Android mobiles only. Besides the obvious hero of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang, this tactical RPG also features popular characters such as Katara, Sokka, and Momo.

Avatar: Generations will soft launch this month in Canada, South Africa, Denmark, and Sweden. The game should be available in more territories in the upcoming months. Patrick Naud, head of mobile at Square Enix Montréal, said that he “can’t wait for players to dive in later this year.” However, he didn’t specify whether this means the game will soft launch in other regions this year or if it will be fully released in 2022.

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be able to relive iconic moments from the anime and visit fan-favorite locations in the game. Players can either control Aang or other characters, customize and upgrade their party members, and recruit new heroes. Avatar: Generations will feature squad-based battles and in-game adventure sequences. The game will mix action gameplay with cinematics expanding the story.

Avatar: Generations is the first game set in the Avatar world since The Legend of Korra, which came out in 2014. This beat ’em up followed the story of Korra, another Avatar that is the reincarnation of Aang. Only three years after its release, The Legend of Korra was removed from sale, leaving Avatar fans with nothing to play but 2010’s The Last Airbender on Wii.

Square Enix and Navigator Games put up a website dedicated to Avatar: Generations, but it is still pretty empty at the time of this writing. They should reveal more information about the game shortly, and you can expect more footage of the game once it is soft-launched in the selected countries.

