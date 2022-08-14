Playtonic Warns Gamers About Lil Gator Game Scam

Photo from Steam

Playtonic, the developer behind Yooka-Laylee, published a warning via Twitter to fans eagerly awaiting their upcoming game, Lil Gator Game. It turns out that there are people out there who will turn even an adorable game about a tiny alligator into a way to hurt people. Though they did not name any sites or social media handles in particular, Playtonic says that anyone offering a beta version of Lil Gator Game is trying to scam you. They confirm that if they were to offer a beta version, it would be through Steam or through their Twitter profile. Any other links should never be clicked. You can find the original Tweets below.

Please do NOT click the links provided in the scam message!



If you receive any suspicious messages claiming to be from Playtonic please let us know.



Stay safe everyone 💛

2/2 — Playtonic 🌺 Blossom Tales 2 coming 16/8 ⚔️ (@PlaytonicGames) August 13, 2022

Lil Gator Game is an upcoming open-world adventure game. The focus is on exploration and movement as you play a small alligator on an island full of mini adventures. Making new friends around every corner is a major part of the game. When you meet someone in-game, it’s up to you to help them out of whatever jam they are in by completing a quest or two. By running obstacle courses, gliding through the air, or scaling mountains, utilize Lil Gator’s child-like energy to navigate an island, complete the quests, and then invite your new friends to the island playground. There are also lots of arts and crafts to be enjoyed. Craft new tools for yourself to use in your adventures. This lighthearted video game doesn’t even feature a health bar. With such a friendly premise, it is disappointing that someone would use it as a scam.

Fans following Playtonic on Twitter took the opportunity to talk a bit about the situation. One fan mentioned how upsetting it was that someone would turn a game as cute as Lil Gator Game into a scam. Playtonic agreed and added that “Lil Gator will boop them.” The accompanying GIF of the hero running through obstacles swinging its little club was fitting. Another fan took the opportunity to ask about legitimate beta versions of the game, specifically if there would be one. Playtonic responded that there has already been a beta testing version of the game. They received plenty of feedback from that test, so they say it is unlikely that they will release another beta version. However, the game should be available to purchase sometime this year.

The moral of this story is to be please careful. We all know that there are predatory people out there using the internet as their hunting grounds. When looking for games to download prioritize official channels, such as Steam. Also, check the developer or publishers’ social media and websites for more information. Most companies will advertise what they are doing on their trusted platforms and official accounts, so if they aren’t talking about it, think twice.

