Puzzle platformer Overloop coming to Switch eShop August 26

Publisher Digerati announced that they will be bringing Overloop to Switch via the eShop. This comes after a Steam release of August 26 on PC. Set in a dystopian future, players will be able to create clones of themselves to overcome obstacles or use themselves as a weapon to progress towards overthrowing a sinister government. The game has an 8-bit retro pixelated look which makes the blood of your clones look the while gruesomer!

The game’s demo is already available for PC, so head on over to the Steam page if you are looking at trying it out.

While not a triple A release, it’s still something worthwhile looking at or jumping into when you have a spare moment to play. If you are looking for another Switch game to hop into in your free time, Lost in Play has recently released, offering players a 5-8 hour playthrough which follows a wholesome story of brother and sister who journey through a crazy imaginative world, solving puzzles and exploring. Be sure to check it out.

Did you know that Steam now supports Nintendo Switch Joycon controllers? Pretty cool right?