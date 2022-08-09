Krafton To Reveal A New IP From Subnautica Devs At Gamescom

Krafton is heading to Gamescom in a couple of weeks alongside a number of other big names in the industry and it’s fair to say the hype is starting to build for what fans may get to see during the showcase. In an exciting turn of events, the publisher has revealed today that its showcase will feature a look at a brand new IP from Subnautica creators Unknown Worlds.

The big reveal of the studio’s new sci-fi IP will take place during Gamescom’s Opening Night live showcase on Aug. 23. Sharing the first look at the new game will be Unknown Worlds’ co-founder and game director Charlie Cleveland, who will be joining Geoff Keighley at the showcase to lift the lid on the secret sci-fi project.

Subnautica tells the sci-fi-inspired story of a spacefarer who crash-lands on an entirely water-based planet, revealing an alien world deep in the depths below the surface. Whether the new IP will be an evolution from the Subnautica series or an entirely new game altogether, we’ll just have to wait and see. Either way, we expect that the worldbuilding will be fantastic given the studio’s previous works.

While we don’t yet know much about the as-yet-unannounced game, it’s been described in a press release as being “set in a sci-fi world that features imaginative turn-based gameplay.” With Gamescom set to kick off in Cologne, Germany in a couple of weeks’ time, there isn’t too much longer to wait to see what’s next from the Subnautica series’ creators.

Also taking the stage under the Krafton umbrella this year will be Striking Distance Studios, who will be giving eager gamers a brand new look at the hotly-anticipated horror in The Callisto Protocol. The space-based survival horror adventure has been generating a lot of interest since it was revealed back at Summer Game Fest. To add to this, the game’s director Glen Schofield has been adding to the growing hype around the gruesome action in recent weeks by sharing some insider knowledge on the enemy creatures players will meet, as well as discussing how the team at Striking Distance Studios developed them using specially-created “gore technology.” The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to release on December 2.

It’s also been revealed that those lucky enough to be visiting Gamescom will have the opportunity to be the first to play the new IP from Unknown Worlds. Additionally, visitors will be able to grab themselves their own horrifically awesome The Callisto Protocol-style photo, thanks to the Inmate Bioprocessing Scan Experience that’ll be set up at the Krafton booth.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the Opening Night live stream on August 23 to find out more about the big game reveal from Unknown Worlds.

Source – PR