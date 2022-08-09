MultiVersus Is Smashing Player Count Stats Already

The recently-released fighting game MultiVersus is racking up some impressive figures in terms of player counts. According to games statistics tracking platform tracker.gg, as spotted in PC Gamer, the game’s current total player count currently stands at a whopping 10,283,505 active players, with almost 40,000 of those online on Steam at the time of writing.

It has to be said that these are incredibly impressive numbers for a game that is still currently in open beta and has only been out for around three weeks. The figures shared by tracker.gg aren’t part of a formal announcement from Warner Bros or Player First Games, however, if accurate then they show the huge popularity of the crossover-content fighting platformer, which sees fan favourite characters from the world of cartoons, pop culture and many other genres and universes fighting it out in epic battles across a variety of game modes.

While it probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the pull of beloved characters such as Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Taz, Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark would draw audiences to MultiVersus, the sheer scale of which the game is attracting the crowds is pretty remarkable. The game recently revealed that its Season One content, which was meant to be launching on August 9, would need to be postponed until a later date. This means that the addition of the popular Rick and Morty characters would also be held back for a while. However, developers Player First Games also revealed a wealth of new features, such as a new arcade mode and a competitive ranked mode, that would be making their way to MultiVersus when the first season does come into effect.

The game is clearly proving to be a surprise smash for Warner Bros and Player First Games, who have been busy making improvements and enhancements to the game already whilst still in open beta. The hit detection and hurtbox mid-battle has been tweaked to ensure players have the best experience, and the game also had a significant impact at EVO 2022, where the first ever MultiVersus tournament took place. With a prize pot of $10,000 up for grabs, the tournement was massively popular and eventually saw players NAKAT and VoiD take home the winnings, beating the opposition 3-0 in a best of five final.

With over 10 million active players on board, it certainly looks as though MultiVersus is coming out fighting as one of the most popular games in the genre. For more on the epic battler’s characters, check out some of our character-specific guides such as these perk guide for Tom and Jerry, Batman and LeBron James, as well as an explanation of how the game’s perk training works.

MultiVersus open beta ‘preseason’ is available now and is free-to-play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

