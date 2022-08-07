Halo Infinite’s Latest Update Drops Tomorrow; Adds Visor Customization and New 2v2 Playlist

343 Industries details the upcoming update for Halo Infinite set to release tomorrow. Some of the additions include a new 2v2 playlist and new visor options.

Halo Infinite’s latest update is set to launch tomorrow adding some quality of life improvements, bug fixes, new customization options and a new multiplayer playlist. The update is also set to create the foundation for the game as a live-service.

The update will add new visor options and add the use of new attachments to the Mark VII helmets. Players will immediately have access to these features soon after updating, granted they had unlocked the helmets prior. The full list of

combinations will be available upon release.

Multiplayer will also get a substantial improvement with Ranked Doubles scheduled to arrive two weeks

after the drop pod alongside a Competitive Skill Rank (CSR). Additionally a Social Team Doubles playlist will also be available post the date of launch to truly flesh out the 2v2 experience.

On the release date is the much-requested ability to view the game’s multiplayer challenges mid-match from the pause screen. However, challenge progress when viewed from the pause screen will not update in real time, challenge progress will still be shown at the end of a game. 343 Industries says it is working on implementing an improvement which will be set for release at a later date.

The company also hinted at an update in future that will allow users to select specific or general regions for faster search times and better ping.

