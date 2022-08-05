Krafton Making New Game Based On Korean Fantasy Novel

Krafton has revealed that it’s currently working on a brand new unannounced project based on a popular Korean fantasy novel. The game, which is as-yet-untitled, will be based upon The Bird That Drinks Tears, a bestselling novel series written by Korean author and pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre Yeong-do Lee.

While nothing too in-depth has been revealed about the project, Krafton has also launched an official website for the fantasy game, where it’s also actively recruiting for new talent to join the game’s development team. Described by Krafton as an “ambitious project,” the game is being designed to reflect the highly original nature of the source material.

One new team member that has been listed as working on the project is Hollywood concept artist Iain McCaig, whose prior credentials include work on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Terminator and The Avengers. According to the project’s website, McCaig has been working with Krafton for the past two years in order to begin visual development on the game. Some of the initial concept art for the game is also showcased online, with McCaig sharing his enthusiasm for the project.

The Bird that Drinks Tears is unlike any other fantasy story I have read, with fresh new ways of exploring human nature. That’s what attracts me most. It’s an epic on a par with The Lord of the Rings or Dune. The fantasy world is fresh and visceral, mingling traditional archetypes with dream and nightmare images that are wholly original. I was working on my own projects at the time; engaging with this meant putting them all aside. It needed to be something incredibly special for me to do that. As it turns out, it was. Iain McCaig, Design Director, Unannounced Game

The Bird That Drinks Tears features four distinct character races known as Rekkon, Tokebi, Nhaga and Human. The story itself has been beloved in Korea for over 20 years and from the early description and visuals showcased so far, looks like it could make for an incredible game basis. We’ll just have to wait and see if and when the project comes to fruition.

Source – PR/Krafton