Soul Hackers 2 Shows Off Mechanics In New Trailer

Developer Atlus has been slowly dishing out new trailers for its latest turn-based JRPG, Soul Hackers 2. Various trailers have gone over the characters that will be featured in the game, and now the studio has released a new video to go over the game’s mechanics. The trailer is currently only available in Japanese, and it can be viewed below.

The new overview trailer is narrated by voice actor, Nanko Mori, who plays the role of Figue in Soul Hackers 2. It talks about COMPs, which are weapons for the main character Ringo and the rest of her party members. Each COMP is customizable and can be altered to provide a variety of special effects. That’s because the COMPs can be loaded with demons and their abilities. Players can also send out these demons to perform reconnaissance missions, such as sending them out into dungeons to find items or other demons that can be negotiated with.

Fans of Shin Megami Tensei or Persona will be familiar with the turn-based combat system being used in Soul Hackers 2. Players will once again have to make use of abilities that exploit enemy weaknesses. However, in Soul Hackers 2, exploiting a weakness allows a COMP to generate Stacks, which can then lead to bigger attacks that are called Sabbaths.

As players progress through the game and improve their bonds with their party members, they’ll be able to take on dungeons within the minds of those characters through something called the Soul Matrix. Doing this will let players earn new abilities and learn more about the backstories of these party members.

The game is a sequel to Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, which was released back in 1997. However, much like other games in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, it appears that its story will be standalone and unrelated to its predecessor.

Soul Hackers 2 will be released on PC, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles on August 26.

