New Iron Man Game Rumored to Be Coming From EA

There are some rumors floating around that suggest EA is currently working on a new Iron Man game. This news comes not long after gaming journalist Jeff Grubb reported that EA will be planning to develop a game based on the Black Panther character.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently spoke about the importance of its single-player games to its overall portfolio, and this news about a new Iron Man game and the potential Black Panther game definitely supports this claim of theirs.

Jeff Grubb was talking on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings stream about the rumors, and stated “[EA is] making that Black Panther game we spoke about… and [it’s] making another Marvel game that’s single player.” The latter comment was almost said under his breath – to keep suspicions low it seems – but the comment was made, and the internet has already caught wind of it.

The notorious leaker (no, not that kind of leak) Tom Henderson was one of those people that reacted to Grubb’s comments and threw his insider knowledge into the mix. Henderson tweeted, “I’ve heard a few rumors that it’s Iron Man,” before saying that he has never had “anything concrete to fully report on,” which is why he has been tight-lipped about the situation.

Put this heavily under the "rumor" category for now and if I hear/see more information that's concrete I'll report on it properly. Just thought it was worth mentioning. https://t.co/MF3ddG04yR — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 3, 2022 A tweet from Tom Henderson

We can only take this information at face value, but when looking at the sources together – both fairly reliable – and putting two and two together, it would be safe to assume that this will be the case. The confirmed Black Panther and the rumored Iron Man game will join a bludgeoning list of other Marvel games that are currently in development. Insomniac Games – the developer of the Spider-Man and Miles Morales – is currently working on a Wolverine game, while Spider-Man 2 is also being worked on and will see Peter Parker and Mile Morales join forces against the alien symbiote Venom.

