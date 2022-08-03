Switch Engagement Remains High with 100 Million Active Units Since 2021

Following its announcement of the Switch selling over 111 million units worldwide, Nintendo has also reported that the overall user base remains healthy when it comes to engagement.

According to Nintendo’s Q1 report for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, it has tracked over 100 million Switch units that have been active within the past 12 months. The total number comes to 104 million units.

With there being over 111 million units currently out in the wild, that comes to an engagement rate of roughly 93.69%.

True, this is still an admittance that there are millions of Switch units laying dormant. But, considering the sheer number that is a global collection of over hundred million consoles, the fact that the engagement rate is this high shows that the system is still performing quite well.

This is an indicator that consumers aren’t simply buying Switch units, and then tucking them way. At the very least, a good majority of them have been making use of the console. Of course, as is the case with any system, engagement does vary person-to-person.

You may have someone who plays their Switch religiously, pumping dozens and dozens of hours into it per week. On the other hand, there are users who may only hop on a few times a month, or even only a handful of times every few months. No matter, demand for the system still remains high, and software is still being lapped up; these are all signs of a healthy platform.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, Nintendo is still expecting to sell a little over 21 million units. So far, it’s biggest hurdle isn’t a lack of interest, but a lack of production supplies. After two years of combating this issue, Nintendo is finally expecting it to be rectified sometime in the Fall of this year.

[Source: Go Nintendo]