Nintendo Semi-Conductor Component Shortages Should Improve By Fall.

Switch production has been in a tight fix for quite some time now for components due to a worldwide shortage of semiconductors. It’s been a known issue that Nintendo has been trying to handle throughout the course of 2022, however by looks of it the situation should gradually start to improve.

Recently Nintendo released its latest financial results which depicted a 22.9% decline in shipment and sales for hardware year-on-year. It’s not all doom and gloom however as Nintendo anticipates a gradual improvement in procurement.

The officially released statement from Nintendo reads the following:

Due to delays in the procurement of components such as semiconductors this year, we have not been able to conduct production as planned. However, we expect procurement to gradually improve from late summer towards autumn, giving us a clearer outlook regarding production for the remaining calendar year. In preparation for the holiday season, we will leverage appropriate means of shipment, and work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in every region.

Digital sales on the other hand have been on a rise. In comparison to last year, the digital sales have risen by 16% and predicted to continue performing well. Nintendo Switch Online are also seeing further growth.

Digital sales in the first quarter increased by 16.0% year-on-year to 88.0 billion

yen, accounting for 53.0% of total software sales for our dedicated video game

platform.

Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Are you looking to pick up a new one this year? Let us know in the comments down below.

source