First Clip Of She-Hulk Released

If you’ve been a fan of the Disney+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you are no doubt counting down to the arrival of She-Hulk later this month. The show is going to be a much different take on the MCU for multiple reasons. Not the least of which is that this is the first Hulk-focused anything since The Incredible Hulk helped kick off the MCU as a whole…and that was with Edward Norton if you recall…it didn’t last. Anyway, the other key difference is that the show isn’t going for the “superhero origin story” like many other shows, it’s going for more of a comedy feel.

Yes we KNOW the MCU is full of comedy (for better and for a lot of worse), but if you really look at things, the stories were always dramatic with infusions of comedy. This is meant to be a comedy with infusions of seriousness. Totally different.

If you don’t believe us, a clip from the first episode of She-Hulk has arrived and it further expands on the “relationship” between Bruce Banner and his cousin Jennifer Walters as he tries to teach her about her powers. It goes actually better than you’d think with the typical “family drama” and then it all melts away into revealing that Jen can get as drunk as she wants in She-Hulk form. Such a great message to the kids.

Kidding aside, the show is definitely going to be something special across its nine episodes, and both its star and its staff have been praising the show for its feel and special characters that we’re going to meet both good and bad.

Will it help enhance the MCU in a major way? We’ll have to wait until the series ends to determine that, wouldn’t you say?

