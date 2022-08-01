Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, what kind of game is Gotham Knights?

What kind of game is Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is a single-player RPG set in an open-world Gotham city. Although the game looks quite similar to previous DC games (like the Batman: Arkham series), it is an entirely new story with new gameplay that’s different from the popular games of the last two generations. Here’s how Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal describes the game.

Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG (role-playing-game) featuring the Batman Family. Players will step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. Warner Bros. Montreal

Although fans of previous Batman games should hopefully enjoy Gotham Knights, don’t expect it to carry on from where those games left off.

