Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original title that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, what kind of game is Goat Simulator 3?

What kind of game is Goat Simulator 3?

Goat Simulator 3 is an open-world sandbox game similar to the first title. It’s a game where players create their own fun by causing havoc like the titular goats. Think Grand Theft Auto-style murder sprees and exploration, except, you know, more goat-like. With the introduction of four-player online co-op, the mayhem is bound to get more outrageous in the new game.

