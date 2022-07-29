Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Saga Trailer Released

As reported last month, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a brand new, roguelite game mode with its upcoming Forgotten Saga DLC. The free update has been showcased in some greater depth in a new trailer shared by Ubisoft as well as getting a release date of August 2, alongside the main title update 1.6.0.

The trailer shows off some of the Forgotten Saga DLC’s new features, which will take players on a journey deep into the Viking hell-world of Niflheim. The new content introduces a roguelite-inspired gameplay style into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will send players on multiple, repeated runs through the challenging-looking chapters of the story in order to progress.

This is a new style of play for an Assassin’s Creed game, so players may need to familiarise themselves with roguelite mechanics ahead of the DLC’s launch in early August. You can check out the Forgotten Saga overview trailer right here to see what’s coming up for your favourite Viking adventurer.

While weapons will be discovered randomly with each run through the four different regions of Niflheim, it’s explained in the video that the armour gathered in Forgotten Saga will be unique to the content, and will remain equipped throughout each death. In fact, it will grow in strength with each run, with special gear sets being tuned to suit different playstyles.

The gear you’ve previously collected in the base game won’t be available to use in the Forgotten Saga DLC, so it’ll pay to scout out new armour as soon as possible. There will also be a number of clandestine merchants and hidden locations in which to discover and unlock new runes and upgrades for your gear.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are sure to have fun exploring this new game mode. However, they’ll also be looking forward to the final expansion for the game, which is set to be coming later this year and will provide the final chapter of protagonist Eivor’s story. With Ubisoft showcasing its next Ubisoft Forward event in September, which promises to reveal the future of Assassin’s Creed, there’s not long to wait to find out what’s next for this much-loved game franchise.

Source