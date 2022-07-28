She-Hulk Writers Didn’t Think They Could Actually Use Daredevil

As we all know, when it comes to making something as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have to balance out what films or TV shows have what characters, and how often they show up. We’ve heard about certain movies wanting certain characters and being denied for one reason or another, and that’s totally fair. But when it came to the writers for the She-Hulk series, they were wondering if they could have Daredevil show up in it…and when Marvel Studios said they could…they didn’t believe them.

She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao actually talked about this at San Diego Comic-Con and noted:

“I don’t think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn’t know what the status was of the character,” Gao said at the time. “And then, I can’t remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, ‘Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?’ And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn’t believe it, we thought we were being pranked.”

So once they got the green light, they went to work, and did all they could to keep him in until Marvel told them they couldn’t:

“We just kept writing him in, and we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, ‘Okay, any moment now they’re going to tell us we can’t use them. They made a mistake. They actually don’t have the rights,'” she concluded. “But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!”

Indeed, and when the She-Hulk trailer dropped, Daredevil had a tease of his arrival at the end, and the internet exploded. So now they just are awaiting the series to come so they can see how much Daredevil is in it.

Source: Collider