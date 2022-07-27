Stray’s Strange Robotic Alphabet Has Been Dechipered in Full

HalfGlassGaming has put hours into the recently released cat game, Stray, and managed to decipher the entire robotic alphabet. Yes, you read that right, the strange wordings you see scattered across rooftops, walls, or signs can now be read thanks to a new deciphered alphabet table.

Josh Wirtanen of HalfGlassGaming managed to decode the cryptic language by studying the title chapter cards and switching through different languages’ subtitles. Wirtanen learned that there was a common code through the weird symbols which correlate to our English alphabet. Once figured out, Wirtanen started piecing symbols into letters and eventually compiled a list. The alphabet mostly translates to real-life words, sometimes the words will be gibberish, but nonetheless, this cryptic alphabet table will help you translate most of the words in the game.

Check out the cryptic alphabet table down below:

The gaming community never seems to impress us, this is a crazy feat to pull off, and it’s as impressive for the developers to create some sort of alphabet for no one to really understand. However, it didn’t take too long for someone to decode it for the community. Stray has been in the news ever since its release last week.

It has gone on to be the top review game on Steam, there has been a ton of awesome mods for the game such as a split screen mode/ a funny Garfield mod, and there’s a ton of guides on finding the slew of collectibles hidden throughout the game. Stray has captured the hearts of gamers and for good reason, if you have yet to catch up the game’s latest news, or if this is your first time hearing about the game, make sure you check out our page dedicated to Stray content right here!

Stray is now available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and PC. Have you checked out Stray yet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments below!

