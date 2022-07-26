First Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reviews Are Out, Praise Game As Near-Masterpiece

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 early review scores



Eurogamer 'Essential'

RPG Site 10

VGC 5/5

Vook 5/5

Destructoid 9.5

Inverse 9

Siliconera 9

IGN 8

GameSpot 8

Press Start 8

Game Informer 7.25



MC 90 (30 critics)https://t.co/gaCRZfCamX



OC 86 (26 critics)https://t.co/mgIzmE0SLq pic.twitter.com/zjsGKf9uSl — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 26, 2022

We live in a society…(yes, we couldn’t resist, sorry) where it’s not just our opinion that we want, it’s the thoughts of others. In the cases of movies, television, and video games, it’s the thoughts of “reviewers” that we want to hear from. Sometimes we want to hear their thoughts just because we don’t always trust our own opinions. Or, because we want to see what the “collective of reviewers” has to saw to gauge whether we want to give something a shot. Based on the early reviews of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you definitely want to play it.

As you can see in the tweet above, a wave of early review scores for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has arrived, and a vast majority of them has it between an 8-10 out of 10, with several giving the game perfect or near-perfect scores! That’s very impressive. Even if you look at the “aggregate” via MetaCritic, the game currently stands at a 90/100. That’s a very impressive ranking, and one that’ll definitely lure many to give the game a go, even if they haven’t played the other ones yet.

The game is meant to be a bit more serious at the start, and that’s by design. The world features two warring nations who are literally born and bred for combat, and only live 10 years of life…all of which is spent fighting.

When six people (three from each side of the war) come together and learn about the truth of their struggle, they strike out to challenge their fate to stop the madness. The game also features a deep RPG-style combat system involving different roles, classes, and a large party of 7 you can control, and the game looks beautiful based on all we’ve seen in the trailers.

So trust the reviews or don’t, you should at the very least get the game and make a decision based on what you feel and think after playing it.

