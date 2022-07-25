Funko Announces New ‘AAA Action Platformer’ Game

Funko, the toy and collectible company, has announced that it is partnering with 10:10 games to create a new “AAA action platformer” video game. The game will be headed by LEGO video game alums Jon Burton and Arthur Parsons. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con and was accompanied by a short teaser trailer, which you can view below.

Founded in 1998, Funko is a toy and collectible manufacturing company best known for its big-headed vinyl figurines that celebrate pop culture icons. There are thousands of different Funko products highlighting musicians, movie stars, anime characters, and much more. Doctor Who, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Ghostbusters are just a few of the properties to be showcased by Funko.

Funko seems like the perfect choice to take a page out of LEGO’s book when it comes to games. Both companies leverage nostalgia and love of pop culture in crossovers that ultimately build their own brands. Currently, there are over 30 licensed LEGO games featuring hundreds upon hundreds of playable characters from IPs such as Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and many more.

While the teaser ends by promising that it will be “unboxing soon,” there are scant few details available for the project. It is scheduled for release sometime in 2023 and will be available on consoles and PC. As for what characters or properties might be featured in the game? It’s all speculation at this point.

“Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favorite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision,” said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko. “By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilizing the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products.”

Source