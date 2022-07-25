Don’t Miss The Annapurna Showcase Event On July 28

Annapurna Interactive is holding a special showcase event later this week. The publisher revealed the news yesterday via Twitter and teased that “a few partners” would be joining the show. It will take place at 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET/ 8 PM BST on the publisher’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

this thursday // streaming on our channels + with a few partners // noon PT pic.twitter.com/hxUYXeszjk — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) July 24, 2022

It’s expected that Annapurna Interactive will showcase some of its newest projects during the showcase stream, although what exactly will be revealed is being kept closely under wraps. Annapurna is known and loved for publishing some of the more offbeat and quirky hit games on the indie scene, so perhaps we’ll get to see something totally new and surprising.

The publisher did share a teaser trailer for its upcoming showcase event back in June, which mainly gave us a look back at some of its biggest hits to date, such as Outer Wilds, What Remains Of Edith Finch and The Artful Escape, to name a few. Of course, Annapurna is currently enjoying some massive success with the recently released Stray, which has just become the highest user-rated game on Steam of the year so far, despite only launching last Tuesday.

Some of the games we do know to currently be in the works at Annapurna include Open Roads, COCOON, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Skin Deep, Storyteller and Thirsty Suitors. Open Roads is scheduled for a 2022 release date, so it may be that we get to see more on that first. Hopefully, we’ll get a much closer look at a few of these titles in the showcase event on Thursday, although some in the gaming community are already asking for Stray DLC or more Outer Wilds content. We’ll be tuning in on Thursday to hopefully find out more about Annapurna’s projects in development, either way.

