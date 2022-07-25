Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release a Heart Felt Track Promoting The Upcoming Game

In anticipation for the upcoming release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo posted a heartfelt track onto it’s Twitter page, promoting the game. The track should be conveying the emotions felt by Noah, Mio and their allies as they “put everything on the line to change the fate of the world for better”

The song is called “Step Away” and can be heard here:

This is “A Step Away”, a heartfelt song from #XenobladeChronicles3. It conveys the emotions felt by Noah, Mio and their allies, putting everything on the line to change the fate of their world for the better. pic.twitter.com/3NxepJqoyn — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 25, 2022

This isn’t the only vocal track that Xenoblade Chronicles have released in the past. For each iteration of the game there have also been emotional songs released relation to the game between the first game’s “Beyond the Sky” and the second game’s “Drifting Soul” and “One Last You”. “A Step Away”. Xenoblade Chronicles3 have shared in the pasts, other tracks from the game’s soundtrack such as “A Life Sent On“, “The Weight of Life“ and “Keves Battle“. Which will probably link to emotionally charged moments in the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July the 29th for Nintendo Switch.