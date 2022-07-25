Hogwarts legacy collector's edition content spotted

Hogwarts Legacy is a new single-player action-RPG set in the world of the Harry Potter franchise. The game will be released later this year, but fans have now managed to find out what the deluxe and collectors editions of the game will include.

Reddit user u/BattleDashBR managed to spot hidden files on the official website for Hogwarts Legacy. These files contain the items that will seemingly be included in the more expensive versions of the Wizarding adventure. The file also includes links to major US retailers, such as GameStop and Best Buy. That suggests that it won’t be too long before we hear about these editions in an official capacity.

Most of the items included in the deluxe and collector’s edition appear to be digital cosmetics that can be used in-game. We already know that there will be plenty of customization options when players start and create their own witch or wizard, so this makes a degree of sense. At the moment, it’s unclear whether these items will be exclusive to owners of these editions of the game.

The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition will include the game, a Thestral Mount, a steel case, a Kelpie Robe, and a Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book. It will also include a Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, the Dark Arts Battle Arena, and the Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

The deluxe edition will also have many of the same items as the collector’s edition. However, it does not include a Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book, or the steel case. It seems likely that these two are physical items that will be bundled with the collector’s edition. Both editions will also include the base game and 72 hours of early access.

Eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans may have also raised an eyebrow at the inclusion of a Thestral as a mount in these editions. The Thestral is a skeletal horse that can only be seen by those who have seen death first hand in the world of Harry Potter. Given that the game is letting players use “Ancient Magic,” this could be used as an explanation.

Hogwarts Legacy will release Holiday 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation platforms, and Xbox platforms.

