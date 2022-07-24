NFT Worlds Vows To Create Their Very Own Game After Minecraft Removes NFTs

NFT Worlds plans to create thier own game following Minecraft's policy of removing NFTs from the game.

Mojang recently released a statement about NFTs, positioning themselves negatively against the new cryptocurrency.

“The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”

Some creators have used Minecraft to create their own mods which implement blockchain technology into their economy. The statement from Mojang has unfortunately negatively affected such creators – one of them being NFT Worlds.

“NFT Worlds is a fully decentralized, fully customizable, community driven, play to earn gaming platform where world owners can create their own limitless metaverse games or experiences for players or exclusive communities within their worlds,” its website says.

The company uses Minecraft and it’s “Sprawling open-source ecosystem” to create cities where one can purchase and sell lots of lands to other players via Ethereum blockchain.

After Mojang released the statement about NFT the stockprice for NFT worlds tanked.

In response to Mojang’s new policy, NFT Worlds has issued a statement saying that Mojang and Minecraft have “no regard for creators, builders, and players,” subsequently the business vowed to create it’s own game separate from Minecraft.

“We’re creating a new game and platform based on many of the core mechanics of Minecraft, but with the modernization and active development Minecraft has been missing for years,” NFT Worlds said. “This is not a rewrite of some open source Minecraft clone, which likely would violate the EULA or still risk legal action, this is entirely from the ground up. This transition will additionally come with a public facing brand identity change that is more player friendly.”

According to NFT Worlds, this new game will share a similar “look and feel” but with feature optimizations, some graphical improvements, and new mechanics that will deliver “a more accessible, ownable, and enjoyable playing experience.”

The game is going to be free-to-play and will feature a “completely untethered from the policy enforcement Microsoft and Mojang have over Minecraft.” The game is also set to be backwards compatible with existing Minecraft server plugins. Which means that the switch for players from Minecraft to NFT worlds should be painless.

Quite a confident step tweet from NFT Worlds. Creating a new Minecraft is no easy feat – and would most likely bring about scrutiny from Mojang and Microsoft alike. Unfortunately, NFT Worlds isn’t in the best position right now as Mojang has closed the door on it’s business model. In the more immediate future NFT Worlds will be making slight adjustments to it’s launcher to attract users who aren’t from the crypto sphere.

“Microsoft has made it clear they will always act in the interest of their shareholders and balance sheet, to the detriment of innovation, player experience and creators,” NFT Worlds said. “We believe an open, free, evolved version of what Minecraft brought to the world will be a better future for creators, developers and ultimately gamers.

“We’re fighting for a future with a player owned and operated economy, where all participants benefit from their contributions to the ecosystem. We recognize this is a monumental task.”

