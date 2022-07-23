Black Adam Gets New Sneak Peak At SDCC

Black Adam was easily one of the things that many fans wanted to witness at Comic-Con, especially since this was going to feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson coming to make his place in true DC Comics lore happen (sorry League of Super Pets, you only kind of count). And as you can see in the tweet above…he made quite an entrance, and that was just how they started the panel! While we’ll talk about the trailer in a second, we do need to note another key thing that was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the final cut of the movie is done, and the cast and crew watched it last night.

As for what fans got to see though, those in attendance got to see exclusive footage that many others won’t for a while, including the fact that the JSA (Justice Society of America) was apparently sent to go and stop Black Adam…at the request of Amanda Waller! Yeah, there’s some connective tissue for you.

As for what fans outside of SDCC got to witness, a new sneak peak was dropped online and it does show off some new footage:

Key among these new shots is that of Black Adam denying that he is a hero once again, and how his powers were “born out of rage” and nothing else. We also see the JSA repeatedly try and contain or stop him…and it tends to fail. Including him basically one-shotting Hawkman at the end of the trailer.

The cast and crew promised some big things were going to happen, and some in the JSA would love to come back for future films if they’re allowed.

No doubt more will be revealed as we head toward the October 21st release date of the film. So stay tuned for the info when it drops!

