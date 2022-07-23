Avatar The Last Airbender Movie To Be The First From Avatar Studios

Just got some HUGE NEWS from @janetvarney at our #NickSDCC Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE! panel, the first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends! 💨💦🍃🔥 pic.twitter.com/dsbK1XMCe5 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 22, 2022

Without a doubt, Avatar The Last Airbender is one of the most important animated series of not just the 2000s, but of all time. The mix of unique world, visuals, and deep characters with a truly intertwining story made this something that people wanted to enjoy for a long time. And we did get a sequel series in The Legend of Korra, but…let’s just say it was inconsistent at times, and then it was rushed into an ending by Nickelodeon that turned out to be a major controversy for various reasons.

But then, out of nowhere, it was revealed that Avatar Studios was happening, rebirthing the Avatar cartoon universe and it was going to be creating a LOT of content…eventually. Yeah, there were a lot of rumors about what was happening, when it was happening, and how it was happening. Including that there might be a 3-movie set to start off with each one focusing on a key character from the Avatar universe.

Well, today at San Diego Comic-Con, Janet Varney (aka Avatar Korra herself) revealed in a video message that the first movie from Avatar Studios would be about… Avatar The Last Airbender’s OG crew. AKA Avatar Aang “and his friends”.

While that obviously gives a LOT of leeway about what might be shown, it’s fair to guess that this would either be a story set after the events of his Book Three (which was the end of TLA), or it could be a prequel of sorts to Legend of Korra should they decide to focus on them in their “adult years”.

They also have the comic stories which many would LOVE to be adapted into a feature film. In truth, there’s a lot of leeway that they have here. So the only question is…when will we find out more?

Source: Twitter