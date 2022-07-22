What If…? Season 2 Coming In 2023, Episode Teases Given

Season 2 of WHAT IF…? will feature:



What If…? was arguably a “grand experiment” by Marvel Studios in more ways than one. First and foremost, it would be their first official animated series, not to mention it was one that was technically tied to the MCU, even bringing back many of the actors who played the characters in the movies to voice their animated selves. The stories they told were offshoots of what happened in the MCU, and told “alternate tales” of what happened if key details were changed. As such, What If…? Season 2 was announced and already in the works by the times Season 1 premiered.

The show was a hit, and so fans were eager as to when What If…? Season 2 would debut. At SDCC today, we got that answer, albeit, not in the form that some wanted. As they revealed that Season 2 won’t be arriving until Early 2023 sadly. However, they did give some positive news, such as how Season 3 is already in the works. What’s more, the team behind the show admitted that it was doing this series that made Marvel Studios know that they wanted to do more animated shows. Thus giving us the X-Men 97 return, as well as the Marvel Zombies animated series that’ll arrive in 2024. With others no doubt coming.

In terms of what we can expect in terms of stories, certain characters that’ll be portrayed here will included Hela (likely being an ally to Thor this time around), more from Captain Carter (whom they confirmed was NOT the same one from Multiverse of Madness), Odin going up against The Mandarin from Shang-Chi (we’re already excited about that), Black Widow, the “lost episode” featuring Gamora, and more.

So as you can see, Marvel Studios is going all in as they ask the question…of What If…?

