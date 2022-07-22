New “Medjay” Hero Coming To For Honor

A new hero is heading to For Honor. Ubisoft has unveiled the game’s new Medjay hero, who will be arriving at Heathmoor on July 28. On the trail of the Scarab Bracelet, which is currently cursing the land of Heathmoor, Medjay joins Pirate Queen as the second Outlander hero on the For Honor roster.

Neferkha the Medjay will also bring one of the most unique-looking weapons to the game. He wields a bifurcated fan staff that splits into twin fan axes to ensure optimum adaptability to whatever combat situation lies ahead. In terms of the story arc, Medjay looks set to take on the Viking Raider Bolthorn Raven-Hands in his quest to retrieve and destroy the Scarab Bracelet and free the people of Heathmoor from its current cursed effects. The Medjay hero was revealed in a new trailer, which you can check out below to get a first look at some of the character’s combat moves and fighting styles.

Medjay will arrive in For Honor on July 28 and will be available in the first instance as an exclusive purchase and will come with two sets. To get him straight away, players can purchase the Medjay bundle that includes the Hero, one Ornament, one Elite Outfit, seven days of Champion Status and three scavenger crates, for $7.99. However, for those who don’t want to part with their real-world cash, Medjay will be available to unlock in-game from August 11 for 15,000 Steel.

To coincide with the arrival of the new hero, Ubisoft is adding a free Event Pass: Medjay’s Deliverance from July 28 to August 18, which will give players the chance to grab some exclusive and time-limited rewards such as execution effects, ornaments and other ancient Egyptian-themed items.

For Honor is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

