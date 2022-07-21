Eddie Munson Actor Talks About The Accent He Put On For Stranger Things

There are a lot of things that fans take for granted when it comes to an actor doing a role in a TV show or film. It’s at times not intentional that they take it for granted, it’s rather that they don’t exactly know any better at the time. Take Stranger Things for example, the show has a large cast of characters, and when you hear them doing their roles, you’d think that this is how they sound in real life more or less. Except, some of them had to put on accents for their parts, and that included fan-favorite character Eddie Munson.

Yep, despite being a “Master of Puppets”, the actor behind Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is actually a Brit. To the extent that when he had to be American for the role (as Eddie was from Hawkins, Indiana), he wasn’t sure if he sounded right at times:

“You feel like a sociopath,” Quinn explained in a podcast. “After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?'” He added, “I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it … and he was like ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.'”

Keery was right on that front, because not unlike certain characters before him, Eddie was a breakout character and star on Stranger Things. To the extent that people were very, VERY sad when he died in the Upside Down during the final episodes of the season, and his epic guitar solo (that would lead to his death) has become an internet sensation for various reasons.

So fear not Joseph Quinn, your voice was great.

Source: Off Menu Podcast