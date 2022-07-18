Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, will Fort Solis have multiplayer?

Will Fort Solis have multiplayer?

It’s unlikely. Although nothing has been officially announced, Fort Solis is only listed as a single-player title on the game’s Steam page. From everything that Fallen Leaf Studio has revealed about the game, it looks to be a horror story game in a similar vein to other classic single-player horror games like Dead Space.

