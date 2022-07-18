Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, when will Fort Solis be released?

When will Fort Solis be released?

Fort Solis doesn’t have a release date or window at this time. Fallen Leaf Studio only revealed the game for the first time in June 2022, so it’s not surprising that a release window hasn’t been announced. As a new studio, there’s no history from which to judge Fallen Leaf Studio, so it’s anybody’s guess when it comes to predicting a possible release window.

We will have all of the latest info on Fort Solis right here. When a release window is announced, we’ll be sure to update this post.