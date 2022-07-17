Thor Love and Thunder Has Major Drop In Gross At Box Office

When it comes to box office films and their grosses in terms of movie ticket sales, it’s not just a big opening weekend that you need to look out for, it’s the “drops” that happens from the first week to the second. Most films (like 99% of them) have a decent sized drop from one week to the next because the opening weekends are when most people try to see them. But, when you have a major drop at the box office? That’s when people take note, and Thor Love and Thunder can now add itself to that list of films.

If you recall, the film last week got around $143 million dollars, making it the highest opening for the Thor franchise, and just as important, one of the biggest openings of 2022. But, for this weekend, it made only $46 million dollars. Which is still a good amount, but a 68% drop in gross from last weekend.

While some may not find this troubling, it should be noted that with the exception of Spider-Man No Way Home (which had all the hype and buzz and praise around it), the last few MCU films have had big drop-offs of this nature. Including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Eternals.

Another “pattern” we can discern from these three films and their drops is that all three had a bit of a divisive reaction from fans and critics at points. Because all three films were hyped to a certain level, and then when the films came out…people at times were less than impressed.

What will this mean for the global gross of Thor Love and Thunder? We can’t say for sure, but if this continues on, we honestly doubt that it’ll surpass Multiverse of Madness and its near-billion gross. But only time will tell.

Source: ComicBook.com