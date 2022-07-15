Ms. Marvel Herself Discusses Kamala Khan Being A Mutant In the MCU!

Comic accuracy has been a big topic as of late for both DC Comics and Marvel via their various cinematic universes. For the Ms. Marvel series that just wrapped up their first season, that accuracy…was a bit mixed, especially with her powerset. However, in the season finale, they dropped an even bigger change to the lore. Kamala Khan…is a Mutant. Complete with X-Men cartoon theme song riff.

That’s a huge deal for many ways, as it helps setup the X-Men coming into the MCU at last. But naturally, everyone wanted to know what Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, had to say about this. So…in a Reddit AMA, she spilled the beans:

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen,” Vellani revealed. “Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it.”

This further shows that Iman was meant to be Kamala as she’s that in tune with the characters lore and history in the comics, but she’s also open to key changes:

“Honestly, I’m very happy we went this route,” the actress continued. “I’m a huge X-Men fan and what an incredible honour to be the first official mutant in the mcu!!! It was the original intent for the comic character anyway.”

So yeah, she’s a Mutant, but when the other Mutants show up…? We’ll have to wait and see.

Source: Reddit