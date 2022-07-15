Batgirl Directors Talk Differences Between Origin Stories Of Main Character and Ms. Marvel

Believe it or not, it really is a small world, and we can say that because there are a ton of people who work on multiple sides of the entertainment equation, even when it comes to superheroes. Case in point, the upcoming Batgirl movie is going to be headed up by two men, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Those two men were key directors in the early episodes of Ms. Marvel (which just ended its first season on Disney+).

So they jumped from Marvel to DC Comics to tell the tale of two very different heroines, and as a result, the tones and looks of the Batgirl movie are going to be different from their other superhero show:

“The thing is that it’s also an origin story, but obviously, Batgirl is in Gotham City, so it’s going to be much darker than Ms. Marvel,” El Arbi said during an interview “And our main character is older. I mean, she’s not a teenager, she already has a job.”

“I think that we’re still going to try to have the same visual vibrancy that is our trademark, you could say, and homages to the comic book, homages also to the animated series of Batman, and the Tim Burton movies,” El Arbi said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do with that, but obviously, it’s going to be a bit darker than Ms. Marvel’s world.”

That makes sense, because even though Barbara Gordon is one of the “lighter” members of the Bat-Family, she’s still gone and done various things that are dark, or had dark things happen to her like in The Killing Joke.

Plus, if they tried to do some of the visual effects of Ms. Marvel in Gotham City, it wouldn’t really “fit”, now would it?

Still, these two can be trusted with one superhero, so why not another?

Source: SlashFilm