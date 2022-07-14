Cloudpunk Gets A PS5 August Release Date

Cloudpunk, the cyberpunk delivery game is partnering with Merge games to release the title on PS5. The game is slated for a release in August.

Ion Lands’ cyberpunk adventure game, Cloudpunk has officially received a release date for PS5. The developer announced today that it will be partnering with Merge Games to bring Cloudpunk to PS5. The game will launch digitally for the console on August 19, followed by a physical launch a week later on August 26.

The PS5 version will run in brilliant 4K at 60 FPS, and will feature support for Activity Cards, DualSense features, and more.

The PS5 version will also feature increased draw distances and render distance, higher fidelity and resolution skyboxes, better fog quality, improved volumetrics, higher quality bloom, and better lighting effects. The PS5 feature will also feature a first-person cockpit mode.

Initially released for PC and last gen consoles, Cloudpunk is a neo-noir exploration and driving story where you play as a driver who has taken up a night-time driving job. It is up to you to deliver questionable packages (whatever you do, DON’T OPEN THE PACKAGE!) to customers in the middle of the night. This is a story all about narrative and destination depending on the choices you make the narrative will have different consequences.

Sure this may not be a game for everyone,, but for those that are after narrative-driven titles, this could be one of the better cyberpunk titles to play right now.

Cloudpunk is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.