Avengers Game to Add Winter Soldier?

Bucky Barnes is the next playable character coming to Marvel's Avengers. pic.twitter.com/p9RazbsGpK — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) July 12, 2022

The Marvel’s Avengers game is going to go down in history for mostly the worst of reasons. Not the least of which was that the game was…well…it was mid, ok? What’s more, the game didn’t really have the best testing crew apparently because it had a LOT of glitches and bugs that needed to be fixed. However, with the arrival of DLC content via new characters, things have at least stabilized. This brings us to the newest “insider report” that says that the next playable character…will be The Winter Soldier.

Fans of all types will know Bucky Barnes. In most continuities he was a partner or best friend to Captain America himself, Steve Rogers. But like Steve, Bucky “met his end” via World War II. However, also like Cap, he came back, although in a cruel twist, he was a bad guy, a ruthless killer known only as the Winter Soldier.

The character has been popular with fans not just because of his anti-hero ways at times, but various writers and creators have done great stories with him, including when he was in the MCU and played by Sebastian Stan.

To be clear, we don’t know for sure if this report is right, as there were many rumors that She-Hulk was going to be brought into the game next, not Bucky. Until the team makes the confirmation, we’ll just have to wait and see.

However, we can go and predict what we might get in his mission/storyline! Given the “shady nature” of his history, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was more of a stealth op mixed with lots of action to go back to his comic roots. Then again, the game has surprised with past content before.

We’ll just have to see what the Avengers do with their “newest recruit”.

