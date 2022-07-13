Bayonetta 3 Releases This Fall

Five years after its first announcement, Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date. The game will be coming to Nintendo Switch this Fall, on October 28.

Nintendo finally revealed the release date of Bayonetta 3. Along this announcement is a brand new trailer video, showing more of Bayonetta 3’s gameplay. In this new game, the witch Bayonetta faces Homonculi, a man-made threat seeking to wreck havoc on Earth. The beloved witch travels the world to find allies, reuniting with former friends and meeting new ones on the way.

Bayonetta 3 is a fast-paced hack and slash, where the goal is to kill as many enemies as possible. The newest entry in the Bayonetta series brings two new mechanics: Demon Slave and Demon Masquerade. Demon Slave allows players to take direct control of Bayonetta’s Infernal Demons to perform various attacks and special abilities. The second ability, Demon Masquerade, makes Bayonetta fuse with a summoned Infernal Demon, granting her new magic-based abilities.

Just like its predecessors, Bayonetta 3 follows the adventures of the eponymous protagonist Bayonetta, an Umbra witch that fights with a mix of melee weapons and gunplay. Bayonetta has a lot of charisma and sure knows how to play with her charms. She is especially known for being a sexy character, losing some of her clothes during the battle. The hardest game mode is a nod to that, as it is called “Infinite Climax.”

To make the game more family-friendly, PlatinumGames added a new mode with Bayonetta 3. The “Naive Angel Mode” put some clothes on the witch when she usually undress. While she is not fully naked, she may use her clothing as a conduit when she summons her Wicked Weaves, showing a decent amount of naked skin.

Bayonetta 3 releases on October 28, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.