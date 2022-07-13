Only Murders In The Building Star “Dismayed” By Key Emmy Snub

The mystery comedy series Only Murders In The Building works for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest ones by far is its incredible cast. Headed up by none other than Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The first season was a major hit by Hulu, and is their most watched original series, and Season 2 is going on right now with a lot of love and buzz.

That includes award buzz, because Only Murders In The Building got nominated for a TON of awards, including the two Martin’s getting nominations for their acting. But…Selena Gomez didn’t get the nomination, and Steve Martin wasn’t happy about that:

“We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin told in an interview. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena [Gomez] didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show. But we’re happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She’s a big asset for us.”

That’s good to hear Martin sticking up for his castmate, and for those who would say “it doesn’t really matter”, it honestly does. Gomez noted before this show came to life that she wanted to go back into acting because people had forgotten about her Disney days, and she felt she had “so much more to give.” Enter this show and she crushed her role as Mabel. So getting that nomination for her acting would’ve been a key acknowledgement of her return to acting as a whole.

The good news here is that she could get a nomination for the ongoing season, OR, for the third season which has already been confirmed by Hulu.

