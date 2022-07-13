Upcoming Bayonetta 3 to Include First-Ever Family Friendly Mode

Artwork is taken from Bayonetta 3

We brought you the news today that the upcoming Bayonetta 3 had been given a release date of October 28, 2022. Not only that, but Platinum Games had also released a brand-new trailer for this Nintendo exclusive. The fun does not end there though because we can now bring you the news that the latest installment in the Bayonetta series will feature a “family-friendly” mode to cover up the game’s partial nudity.

Platinum Games tweeted a video today – right after the release date news was announced – of a new game mode that hasn’t been seen in any of the previous games so far. The new game mode is called ‘Naive Angel Mode’, and it will force the titular character to always be covered up. Yes, that’s right, Bayonetta the witch will not be showing off any of her female anatomy, which includes extra coverage on her demonic form’s breasts too.

Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever🌙



We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it👍



By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen… we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYc — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) July 13, 2022

This new game mode for the upcoming Bayonetta 3 has been included as an extra that you can select to give the game a more family-friendly vibe. This will definitely aid Platinum Games’ quest to reach a more varied consensus of new players, specifically the younger generation, even though the series is widely known for its mature humor.

The nudity though, where does it come from and what is its purpose? Bayonetta’s skin-tight suit is made of her own hair, which acts as a conduit for her magical Wicked Weave powers. Not only that but due to the game’s mature content, there are often a lot of tongue-in-cheek moments during some of the more… vibrant, cutscenes.

The anticipation for this game will reach a boiling point soon enough, and to quench those blistering fans out there that are craving some Bayonetta boob action, a family-friendly mode will be a welcome addition that extinguishes those fiery feelings out there.

