Time On Frog Island Gets A Cute Release Trailer

The cute Nintendo Switch RPG, Time on Frog Island has just gotten a new release trailer, promoting the sandbox adventure puzzler.

The story follows a captain who gets unfortunately (fortunately) gets shipwrecked on a strange froggy island:

“A terrible storm ravages the seas around you, casting your mighty vessel into the perilous rocks of a nearby island.

You awake to find your ship in pieces, shipwrecked on a strange island filled with… frogs?

A spaghetti network of trades will take you all over this strange island as you seek out materials to fix your boat. You will meet a cast of friendly characters, solve head scratching puzzles, find hidden treasures, and much more as you explore the world of Time on Frog Island.”

The game looks like tons of exploratory fun! You’ll be able to explore the island on your own time, chat with the locals for information and to learn new skills, fish and farm to gather resources s and trade in order to upgrade your ship or to purchase items which can make you jump higher or fall faster.

Time on Frog Island is out now for Nintendo Switch.

