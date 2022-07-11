It Takes Two Developer Has Sold 7 Million Copies

Hazelight Studio recently took to Twitter to announce that their game It Takes Two has released 7 million copies sold.

Since it’s initial release last year, the developer has won multiple awards. This includes the 2022 DICE Game of the Year award and during the ceremony the game also won Outstanding Achievement in Game Design.

Unsurprisingly as the game has been selling brilliantly since it’s launch last year, reaching 3 million copies sold in October 2021, and 5 million with the start of this year. The game is also set to receive an Amazon TV series adaption

It Takes Two follows Cody and May, a troubled married couple planning on getting a divorce. After telling their daughter Rose the traumatizing news, the girl takes two hand-made dolls made to look like her parents into the shed, attempting to fix their relationship by play-acting. Both parents suddenly find themselves trapped in the dolls’ bodies, and must mend their relationship in order to return to their true bodies and fix their relationship with their daughter. The title is particularly unique as it does not have a single-player mode, and must be played as a co-op game either in person or online.

It Takes Two is a co-op platforming game available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.