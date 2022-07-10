Thor Love and Thunder Director Blasts Director Cuts

Thor Love and Thunder is out in theaters right now, and early indications are that it’ll be a financial hit. But only time will tell how much. The feelings on the film however aren’t as strong as it was for Taika Waititi’s previous Thor film in Ragnarok, and with Natalie Portman herself noting that there were a LOT of deleted scenes…one may wonder if the film will get a director’s cut.

In a word…no. Taika Waititi spoke about this in an interview and it was…pointed to say the least.

“I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it,” Waititi explained.

He added, “I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there. There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

One can’t tell at times what he’s joking about and what he’s serious on, but his feelings on director’s cuts would definitely feel insulting to some fans. Especially since certain director’s cuts are famous for not just their quality, but the fan movements behind them.

For him, it might not be something he’d consider, but that doesn’t mean that others shouldn’t think of their potential.

Source: NME