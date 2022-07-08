Hitman 3 Gets Free Map Update On July 26

Assassination action title Hitman 3 is treating its players to a brand new map at the end of this month. The stealth game, which launched in January 2021, is adding a new location for the first time since its release.

The news of the new map was revealed in a brand new reveal trailer earlier today. In the footage, viewers get a glimpse of the newly-unveiled Ambrose Island. This looks set to be the scene for some intense island-based action, as players get to grips with what seems to be a cult leader and his cabal of followers. You can check out the Ambrose Island reveal trailer right here to get a feel for what Agent 47 will be dealing with next.

The new island itself is described in a recent update by developers IO Interactive as a “fully explorable sandbox location,” with further information on the tropical setting said to be provided in the coming weeks. In terms of new story content, it’s been explained that Agent 47 will “help an old friend rectify his mistake,” but other than that, details are scarce.

Players will mark the arrival of Ambrose Island as the final addition to the July roadmap IO Interactive set out for Hitman. So far, this month has seen the addition of the luxury Himmapan Hotel location in Bangkok, which is only available until July 17. On top of this, today sees the addition of The Revolutionary as an Elusive Target, who will be on patrol for the next 10 days. Coming up later in July will be the inclusion of The Food Critic as an Elusive Target (from July 15) as well as pirate-themed Community Featured Contracts from July 21.

The new map looks set to be a more permanent addition though, but players will need to wait until nearer the end of the month for that. This new Hitman 3 content will be available as a free update to all players who own the game when it’s ready on July 26.

