Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, what’s the story of Starfield?

What’s the story of Starfield?

Starfield takes place across our entire galaxy. The game has more than 100 solar systems with over 1000 planets to explore. These solar systems are split into two rival factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. 20 years before the start of the game, the two factions were on either side of the Colony War. Since the end of the war, there has been a fragile peace.

Players will take control of their protagonist, who is part of Constellation, a group of explorers who traverse space discovering new and interesting planets. Naturally, Starfield will be dropping players into the middle of the cold conflict between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. Players will be able to travel through the Settled Systems (solar systems that have been touched by humanity) and visit planets under the control of each government.

Not much else is known about the story of Starfield at this time, but as a Bethesda RPG, there’s bound to be mountains of storytelling to be discovered when the game is released in 2023.