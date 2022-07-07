Crisis Core Remaster Story Won’t Have Heavy Changes

Square Enix has made it very clear that they’re very comfortable with bringing back some of their best Final Fantasy titles and giving them a new coat of paint, and then some. Final Fantasy VII Remake for example not only redefined the modern RPG experience, but actually changed how the original FFVII game was played, and how the story went down. So now, with another remaster on the way via Crisis Core (Aka Reunion), one has to wonder, will this game get that same treatment?

Well…yes and no. Because the game, as shown in its reveal trailer, is absolutely getting an overhaul in terms of graphics (remember, it was on the PSP originally), and it’ll no doubt have small quality-of-life improvements to make things better, not unlike with Remake.

However, as noted by the producer on the game, it won’t have major story changes:

“With the FF VII Remake, it was a new starting point for a Final Fantasy VII, and so we decided to expand the story,” Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion producer Yoshinori Kitase told in a new interview. “But with the Crisis Core Reunion, it is a remaster and it’s still positioned as a story that expands on the original Final Fantasy VII story. And so we didn’t want to stray too far from that.”

He reaffirmed later that “no new story chunks” are going to be added to the title, and if you think about it, that makes sense. The original FFVII was not only a classic game, but its story was known to even those who hadn’t really played the game. But with Crisis Core…not so much. That one was more of a “cult classic” and as a result, most people don’t know the full story of Zach Fair. So keeping it the same story-wise is probably the best move.

Source: IGN