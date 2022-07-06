Genndy Tartakovsky Talks Key Differences Between First Two Seasons Of Primal

Genndy Tartakovsky is a creative genius, there’s just no other way of looking at it. He’s made some of the most iconic animated shows and movies ever, and his masterpiece of the bunch (if you rule out Samurai Jack) is that of Primal. Because this show is all about visuals and no real dialogue outside of roars and grunts.

Season 2 got its trailer release (see above) and fans are eager to know what it all means. As well as how season 2 compares to the first season. Thankfully, Genndy Tartakovsky was able to reveal some of that:

“The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that’s more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It’s gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it’s one story. That’s the big difference from the first season.”

Indeed, in the first season, while there was an “overall” story in Primal via the coming together and surviving of Spear and Fang, this new season is apparently going to be MUCH deeper:

“It’s even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we’ve done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There’s shock in it. There’s a big surprise that’s either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller this is me having fun. It’s super Heavy Metal–ish. It’s still pulpy, but at its core the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn’t the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that’s what you’re most excited about.”

Fans are very excited for the second season, which arrives on July 21st.

Source: ComicBook.com