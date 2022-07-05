Destiny Mobile Game Is Supposedly in the Works

Artwork is taken from Destiny 2

News just in, Bungie is supposedly working on a Destiny mobile game, a project that has been in development for well over two years now. The developer has been working on this game while also working on its next big IP. A release date for either is currently unknown.

According to reports, Bungie has teamed up with the Chinese tech company NetEase to create this Destiny mobile game. An NetEase employee let it slip on LinkedIn when they posted about working with Bungie to develop “an unannounced FPS mobile game”.

This wasn’t an untrustworthy spill though because it has since been confirmed as true; the two have been working on a mobile game. The source was anonymous, but that’s not here nor there, is it? The upcoming mobile is supposed to be a standalone title as well, and not connected to Destiny 2 in any way.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing about a Destiny mobile game because reports first came to surface back in September 2021. There were several job advertisements placed on Bungie’s website, with a list of positions being posted too, with one of the roles being a platforms engineer.

Even though the cat is out of the bag (kind of), Bungie has still yet to comment on the possibility of a mobile game. The Destiny community is also out of the loop when it comes to general projects as well, seeing as Destiny 2 was released nearly five years ago, it’s about time we heard some form of new information. We can only go off the reports that are popping up though, and these say that at least one IP is currently in development

Back to the mobile game though, we do know that is has been in development for two years, so if we do the math… we should hopefully be expecting an announcement about it soon. But we could be getting ahead of ourselves with that one.

