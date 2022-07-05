Avatar Director Blasts Trolls Who Hate On Original Movie

James Cameron has proven that he is one of the best movie directors of all time, and it’s by a pretty wide margin given all the impactful, important, and award-winning movies he’s done. He hasn’t always made hits, but that’s just the way it goes. Easily his most divisive “franchise” though is the Avatar films, which is set to come out with its sequel (13 years after the original) later on this year.

The original Avatar movie believe it or not is still the highest-grossing box office film of all time (we seriously thought it was Endgame, our bad), and yet, many look back upon it and start throwing criticism on it…and James Cameron doesn’t care for your trollish thoughts:

“The trolls will have it that nobody gives a sh*t and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie,” Cameron said in an interview. “Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, okay, excuse me, let me just shut the f*ck up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

And when it comes to the potential length of the movie? Cameron doesn’t have time for that complaint either:

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he says. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a f*cking break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Taking this a little too seriously? Maybe. But Cameron puts everything he can into his work, and he doesn’t appreciate people bashing it before it even comes out, or after it’s already made its mark on history.

We’ll just have to see who’s “right” when it’s released.

Source: Empire