Inscryption Coming To PS4

One of 2021’s most acclaimed indepedent titles was Inscryption, but prospective fans in the console space lamented the fact that it was contained to consoles. Well it seems that developer, Daniel Mullins, and publisher, Devolver Digital is preparing to announce that the game is coming to at the very least, the PS4. Some things in life are guaranteed, life, death, taxes, and leaks from the Australian Ratings Board, and the latter has played out with Inscryption being rated for the PS4 by the Aussies.

Inscryption is a deckbuilding roguelike, with puzzle solving and even escape rooms to contend with. Official marketing describes the game: “From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games, Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…”

The game was lauded by critics upon its launch on the PC, via Steam and the Epic Games Store, landing it an 85 on Metacritic, and the game cleaned up several awards from numerous outlets, and at several larger events in 2021. The rating currently only outlines a PS4 version of the game, though you would presume a native PS5 version also exists, while there is no official word about the game coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch.

In Australia the game was rated M15+, citing Supernatural Themes, Violence, and Course Language as being the primary contributors to the rating that the game received. With Inscryption being one of the last year’s most celebrated titles, fans in the console space are likely excited for this news, and although there has not yet been an official announcement from either developer nor publisher, with the news now public, you would have to assume that official word is now close.

