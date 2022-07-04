Andor Creator Talks The Plots “Five-Year Outline”

Those who just finished Obi-Wan Kenobi knows that the show was meant to help fill in the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Literally at the end of the movie ending up with Leia getting the plans for the Death Star that she would put into R2-D2 to send away for help. The upcoming series Andor will have a similar motivation, as it will use its two seasons to tell the story of how Cassian Andor not only became a Rebel, but got to the point where he did in Rogue One.

But what you might not have expected is that the two seasons won’t “take place” canon wise over the course of a few days or weeks (like in Obi-Wan). Rather, it’s going to take place over the course of five years!

“The scale of the show is so huge,” creator Tony Gilroy says. “Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in Season 1] of three episodes each. We looked and said, ‘Wow, it’d be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year. We’ll move a year closer with each block. From a narrative point of view, it’s really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then jump a year.”

He added that “Rogue One is more about an event than the actual journey of [the] characters. It’s quite amazing to start a show where it’s not about where we can end – it’s about, how did we end there?”

Indeed, and that raises a lot of questions about what is going to be happening within those blocks that will warrant a “time jump” by the end of them, and how jarring it might be for the viewer.

We’ll find out when Andor premieres this August!

Source: Empire